Jaguars among teams to attend Boston College Pro Day

The Jacksonville Jaguars sent offensive line coach Phil Rauscher to check out two of the best offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday at Boston College’s pro day. Those players were probable first-round pick Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom, who is expected to be taken before Round 5.

According to Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy, the Jags were one of five teams to send their offensive line coach to the event.

31 NFL teams represented today at Boston College pro-day, including OL coaches from Falcons, Texans, Jaguars, Bengals, and Pats on hand to workout @seniorbowl standout and likely first-rounder Zion Johnson & Alec Lindstrom. @BCFootball is low-key OLU!#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/qd9inM2Gab — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 25, 2022

Many NFL scouts believe that Johnson is the best guard prospect in this year’s draft and could sneak into the first-round after a stellar performance at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month.

Johnson played in 22 games and started in 19 for Davidson during the first two years of his college career before transferring to Boston College. There in his first season with the Eagles in 2019, he earned Second-Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors after starting seven games at left guard. Johnson was moved to left tackle in 2020 where he made 11 starts, and then returned to left guard and started 10 in 2021.

The Jaguars had to replace both of last season’s starting guards in Andrew Norwell and A.J. Cann after it was clear the offensive line needed remodeling. General manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson signed right guard Brandon Scherff to help upgrade the interior. The team could address the hole at left guard with Ben Bartch, Will Richardson, Walker Little, or a rookie like Johnson.

As for Lindstom, who plays center, he was a three-year starter for Boston College. He is a two-time first-teamer for the ACC and is known as a technician at his position. He’s the brother of Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom, nephew of former NFL players Eric Lindstrom and Dave Lindstrom, and son of former USFL player Chris Lindstrom Sr., so football is simply in Alec’s genes.