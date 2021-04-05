Jaguars among several teams in contact with Pitt CB Jason Pinnock

Tyler Nettuno
·1 min read
Cornerback is no longer an area of major need for the Jacksonville Jaguars. C.J. Henderson returns for Year 2 after the former ninth overall pick’s rookie season was cut short due to injury, and to help him out, the team added Shaquill Griffin from Seattle, who will likely start opposite Henderson.

In addition to the signing of Griffin, Jacksonville also re-signed Tre Herndon and Sidney Jones IV, who each saw a good bit of action in 2020, to shore up depth at the position. With that being said, secondary is still an area where the Jags could afford to add some bodies. And though safety will be a spot of much higher priority in the upcoming draft, they will likely try to add at least one more cornerback later on in the draft.

That player could potentially be Pittsburgh cornerback Jason Pinnock, who told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the Jaguars were one of the teams he’s been in contact with, alongside the Bengals, Chargers, 49ers and Jets.

He played in 10 games for the Panthers in 2020, and he finished with 19 tackles, three interceptions (tied for first on the team) and eight passes defended. He wasn’t receiving much draft attention before his pro day, but he demonstrated his athletic ability with a 39.5-inch vertical (which would have been second among corners at last year’s combine) and 4.52-second 40-yard dash.

Those numbers may have been good enough to earn a selection in the draft, and if the Jaguars are looking for high-upside secondary players in the sixth or seventh rounds, Pinnock could be a very tantalizing option.

