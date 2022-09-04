Jaguars have an alarming need for a defensive lineman ahead of Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars are thin on the defensive line and are likely to search for another piece up front in the coming days. With just a week left before their regular season kicks off against the Washington Commanders, Trent Baalke and his team in the front office will need to put together a deal with a veteran lineman fast if they intend to beef up their line in time for the game.

Currently, the Jaguars have five defensive linemen on the roster. Ends Roy Robertson-Harris and Fatukasi Folorunso are the starters for Jacksonville on the outside with Dawuane Smoot, and Arden Key poised to back them up in rotational and situational roles. Their only nose tackle currently under contract is fan-favorite defensive stalwart DaVon Hamilton, who is a more than capable starter, but will still need depth behind him to stay effective over the course of the grueling 17-game schedule.

The glaring lack of depth at nose tackle is an obvious concern. After general manager Trent Baalke decided to waive linebacker Ty Summers on Saturday, it would be expected that he would make a move for a nose tackle next. Jacksonville likely won’t be able to trade their way into a second-string caliber player, so the pool of free agent talent available after the NFL’s mass cuts last week should be the best option for the team to find Hamilton an understudy for the season.

There are some capable players available to play the position, too. Ndamukong Suh is still without a contract following a standout 2021 campaign, and former first-round selection Sheldon Richardson has quietly slipped under the radar as well. Either of the two veterans could step in and make an immediate impact for the Jaguars up front, but the team’s limited cap space may prohibit them from seriously pursuing their talents in the next week.

One thing is certain, though; something will have to be done to address the major hole on the depth chart behind Hamilton. Jacksonville may be able to get by for a week without any depth at nose tackle, but their good fortune in that situation wouldn’t last long. With a savvy move before Labor Day, Baalke could go a long way toward truly completing his 2022 roster.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire