Jaguars agree to terms with WR Phillip Dorsett

The Jacksonville Jaguars were undoubtedly going to add some speed to their team this tampering period and no addition reflects that more than the one of receiver Phillip Dorsett. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team came to terms with Dorsett Monday evening, marking their second acquisition of a receiver on the day as they also signed Jamal Agnew.

The terms of Dorsett’s deal weren’t disclosed just yet.

WR Phillip Dorsett is signing with the Jaguars, per source. Urban Meyer wants speed and gets it. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2021

Dorsett, 28, will join the Jags a year after signing with the Seattle Seahawks. He, unfortunately, wasn’t able to take the field after needing surgery for a bone spur issue.

Before ending up with the Seahawks, Dorsett spent three seasons with the New England Patriots, who acquired him via trade from the Indianapolis Colts. While he was with the Patriots, the team competed in Super Bowl LII where they ultimately fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dorsett entered the league in 2015 as a first-round pick for the Colts. A big reason for his high selection was the 4.3 speed he displayed in college while with the Miami Hurricanes. Unfortunately, that never translated to success as a receiver as he hasn’t been able to register more than 528 yards in any of the five seasons he’s been in the NFL.

Still, coach Urban Meyer is the type of coach who has managed to get the best out of speed threats like Dorsett, and maybe he could aid the young receiver to new heights. Dorsett will enter 2021 with 1,634 career receiving yards to his name and 11 touchdowns. He’ll join a group of wideouts that currently includes D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault Jr., and Collin Johnson.