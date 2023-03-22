Jaguars agree to terms with Michael Dogbe, Henry Mondeaux

The Jaguars are signing Giants defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Mondeaux originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. He also has played for the Chiefs, Steelers and the Giants.

He has appeared in 37 games, starting six, totaling 37 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Mondeaux, 27, played 249 defensive snaps last season.

The Jaguars also reached agreement with defensive lineman Michael Dogbe, Jordan Schultz of theScore reports.

Dogbe, 26, entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Cardinals in 2019. He has played 40 games in his career, including five starts, recording 61 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in four seasons.

In 2022, Dogbe played 282 snaps on Arizona’s defensive line, including at both defensive tackle positions.

