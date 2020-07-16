Jaguars agree to terms with CJ Henderson

The Jaguars have agreed on a contract with their top pick in this year’s draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that cornerback CJ Henderson has agreed to a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season. Henderson was the ninth overall pick in April.

Henderson should be in line for plenty of early playing time in the Jacksonville secondary after starring at Florida over the last three seasons. He went on to impress at the Scouting Combine in February before becoming the second cornerback off the board.

D.J. Hayden and Rashaan Melvin should join Henderson as the top corners for the Jaguars this season.

Henderson is the seventh of 12 Jacksonville selections to agree to a deal. Fellow first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson is one of the five unsigned picks.

