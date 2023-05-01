Jaguars agree to terms with 10 undrafted free agents, cut two players

The page has finally turned on the NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made 13 selections during the seven rounds, spread across the three-day event. They opted to trade up in multiple rounds, adding a haul of new players to their AFC South championship roster.

Now, the club turns its attention to the college free agent market, where they’ve come to terms with 10 new players to add to their team. The team also announced it was waiving Tyree Gillespie and Jimmy Murray in its moves.

Here’s a look at the newest undrafted free agents and draft class:

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) runs with the ball while Florida Gators cornerback Jaydon Hill (23) chases during the first half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 15, 2022. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Undrafted free agents

DT Jayson Ademiola (Notre Dame)

LB DJ Coleman (Missouri)

WR Elijah Cooks (San Jose State)

CB Kaleb Hayes (BYU)

LB Dequan Jackson (Colorado State)

Colorado State Rams linebacker Dequan Jackson motions for a turnover against Utah State Aggies during the Rams' game at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

OL Samuel Jackson (UCF)

WR Jaray Jenkins (LSU)

WR Oliver Martin (Nebraska)

TE Leonard Taylor (Cincinnati)

CB Divaad Wilson (UCF)

Jaguars first round draft pick Anton Harrison poses for photos with a Jaguars jersey after the press conference introducing him to the media. Anton Harrison arrived with his family as he made his first visit at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL after being flown down from the Washington, DC area Friday, April 28, 2023. Harrison, an offensive tackle from the University of Oklahoma, became the Jacksonville Jaguars' first round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, being the 27 overall pick late Thursday night.

2023 Draft Class

OT Anton Harrison (Round 1)

TE Brenton Strange (Round 2)

RB Tank Bigsby (Round 3)

LB Ventrell Miller (Round 4)

DL Tyler Lacy (Round 4)

EDGE Yasir Abdullah (Round 5)

S/NCB Antonio Johnson (Round 5)

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M 7-0 at halftime.

WR Parker Washington (Round 6)

CB Christian Braswell (Round 6)

S Erick Hallett II (Round 6)

OL Cooper Hodges (Round 7)

DT Raymond Vohasek (Round 7)

FB/DL Derek Parish (Round 7)

