Jaguars again a large underdog in Week 18’s season finale against Colts

After the Jacksonville Jaguars were thoroughly dismantled by the greatest coach in NFL history and a rookie quarterback in Sunday’s 50-10 loss to the New England Patriots, there isn’t much reason to have any confidence at all in this team heading into Week 18’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

The fact that the game will be played at home is about all Jacksonville has going for it. It faces a Colts team that secures a wild card spot in the playoffs with a win, so its opponent will have plenty to play for. The same cannot be said for the Jags, who may benefit in the long term from a loss.

It would secure the No. 1 selection in the 2022 NFL draft and give Jacksonville its pick of the bunch among the top college prospects available. With edge rushers like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson, as well as Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, there’s certainly plenty to choose from.

Because of this, it shouldn’t be surprising that the Jags once again find themselves as the biggest underdogs in the league in Week 18. Indianapolis is currently listed as a 15.5-point favorite on Sunday by Tipico Sportsbook. Here’s the full betting information, including the money line and over/under.

Spread Moneyline Total Points Indianapolis Colts -15.5

-110 -1400 O 44.5

-103 Jacksonville Jaguars +15.5

-110 -+750 U 44.5

-117

This is a rematch of Week 10, when the Colts jumped out to a huge lead before allowing the Jaguars to come back. They still held on for a 23-17 victory, and Jacksonville is trying to avoid going winless in the division.

Though a win doesn’t do much for a team that has been eliminated from playoff contention for weeks and could cost it the first overall pick, the most important thing for this franchise right now is the development of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who desperately needs something to build his confidence heading into the offseason.

A victory may not solve much, but a good final outing from Lawrence would certainly give him some momentum as the team rebuilds once again.