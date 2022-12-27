Jaguars add veteran long snapper Garrison Sanborn to practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars brought four players in for a tryout Tuesday and signed one: veteran long snapper Garrison Sanborn.

Sanborn, 37, went undrafted after playing collegiately at Florida State, but stuck with the Buffalo Bills where he was the team’s long snapper for eight seasons. He spent four of the last five years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one season with the San Francisco 49ers.

He was released by the Buccaneers near the end of the 2021 season and hasn’t been a roster since. Sanborn was one of two long snappers who tried out for the Jaguars on Tuesday, along with Steven Wirtel, a former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, and Green Bay Packers player.

Jacksonville also brought in former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans and former Rams and Denver Broncos linebacker Kenny Young for tryouts.

The Jaguars’ long snapping duties have been handled by Ross Matiscik since the beginning of the 2020 season. Matiscik is under contract through the 2026 season.

