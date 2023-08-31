Jaguars add veteran DT Angelo Blackson to active roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 53-man roster already has a brand new face. Two days after setting the initial group Tuesday, the Jaguars are adding veteran defensive lineman Angelo Blackson to the mix.

Blackson, 30, was a fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans back in 2015 and has made stops with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and Baltimore Ravens during his NFL career.

Entering his ninth season, Blackson signed with the Ravens in May, but was cut by the team earlier this week.

Over the course of his career, Blackson has played in 117 games and made 42 starts. He has 15 career tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Jacksonville found itself in need of defensive line help after DaVon Hamilton suffered what the team called a “non-football related medical issue” with his back. The team placed Hamilton on the injured reserve Thursday.

In Hamilton’s absence, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said they plan to lean on the combination of Adam Gotsis and Jeremiah Ledbetter to fill the void.

