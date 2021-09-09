Jaguars add edge rusher Aaron Patrick to practice squad, release K Kaare Vedvik

Jacksonville continues to tinker with its practice squad. On Thursday, the team made another change to the group, bringing back second-year edge rusher Aaron Patrick, who was waived by the Jaguars on Monday. The team also released kicker Kaare Vedvik to clear space on the practice squad.

A former First Team FCS All-American during his redshirt senior season at Eastern Kentucky in 2019, Patrick went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft after totaling 27.5 sacks in his career with the Colonels. He joined the Jaguars practice squad last December, signing a futures contract in January.

Patrick made the initial 53-man roster before the Jags decided to waive him. He cleared waivers, and now he’ll be heading back to the practice squad.

Vedvik, the player Jacksonville released to make room for Patrick, has been a journeyman kicker since entering the league in 2018, but he hasn’t been able to stick it out on an active roster. He’s attempted an extra point and a 45-yard field goal in his career, missing both.