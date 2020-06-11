Jaguars add Denard Robinson to coaching staff

Denard Robinson is back with the Jaguars, this time as a coach.

Robinson, who played running back for the Jaguars for four years, has joined the Jaguars’ staff as an offensive quality control coach, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 29-year-old Robinson was a fifth-round draft pick of the Jaguars in 2013 and played with them through 2016. Last year he spent some time working for Jacksonville University’s football program.

Best remembered for his time as a running quarterback at Michigan, Robinson was the Big Ten offensive player of the year in 2010.

