Jaguars add DE Campbell to injury report with knee soreness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have added All-Pro defensive end Calais Campbell to the injury report because of knee soreness.

Campbell was listed as questionable for the team's home opener Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Campbell set a single-season franchise record with 14+ sacks in 2017. He had three tackles, including a sack, in the season opener at the New York Giants last week.

Campbell joins running back Leonard Fournette as game-day decisions against the Patriots. Fournette missed practice all week because of a strained right hamstring and also is listed as questionable.

If Campbell doesn't play, rookie and first-round draft pick Taven Bryan likely would make his first career start. The Jaguars also get back defensive end Dante Fowler, who was suspended for the opener.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL