Jaguars add Calais Campbell to injury report

Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell has apparently injured his knee this morning.

The Jaguars announced just before 10 a.m. Eastern that Campbell is now questionable for today’s game against the Patriots with a knee injury.

That’s extremely unusual: If Campbell was already dealing with a knee injury, he should have already been on the injury report. And it’s very rare for a player to be doing anything more in pre-game than simple stretches and warmups, not typically the types of things that cause knee injuries.

If Campbell can’t go, that would be a big loss for a Jaguars defense that is taking on Tom Brady & Co. today.