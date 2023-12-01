Jaguars add Brenton Strange to injury report Friday

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie tight end Brenton Strange was a new addition to the injury report Friday with a foot issue.

Strange was one of four players limited, along with running back Travis Etienne Jr., Tyson Campbell, and Luke Farrell.

Friday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/ZDiLwbQPvo — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 1, 2023

While starting tight end Evan Engram is one of the best pass catchers in the NFL at the position, the addition of Strange to the injury report raises eyebrows because Farrell is also dealing with an injury. Strange and Farrell primarily see the field as blockers, so the team could be limited in that regard if one or both players are unable to play Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Josh Pederson, son of head coach Doug Pederson, is the only tight end on the practice squad who could be elevated to the active roster if the team is in need of another player at the position.

For the Bengals, all eyes are on Tee Higgins who is working to come back from injuries that kept him out the last three weeks.

Higgins told reporters Thursday that he plans to play Monday and his full practice Friday seems to indicate he’s on track.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire