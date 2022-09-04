Jaguars add Adam Gotsis to roster, Mario Edwards and Jaylon Moore to practice squad

The Jaguars created a roster spot on Saturday by releasing linebacker Ty Summers. They filled the vacancy on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Adam Gotsis has been signed to the active roster, the team has announced.

The Jaguars also added defensive lineman Mario Edwards and receiver Jaylon Moore to the practice squad.

Gotsis was a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2016. After four years with the Broncos, he signed with the Jaguars in 2020. He’d been released on Thursday.

Gotsis appeared in 16 games with four starts in 2021. In 2020, he played in all 16 games, starting 14.

Edwards was a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2015. On Tuesday, the Bears released him after two seasons in Chicago.

Moore, undrafted in 2020, spent time on the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020 and 2021. He was cut by the Ravens last week. The Giants claimed him on waivers, but released him soon after.

