The Jaguars activated linebacker Quincy Williams and safety Jarrod Wilson from the reserve/injured designated to return list to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

Williams went on injured reserve with a core muscle injury and Wilson with a hamstring.

Williams, a third-round choice in 2019, will make his 2020 debut this week. He played 11 games last season with eight starts and made 48 tackles.

Wilson, who is in his fifth season, started Week One against the Colts. He has appeared in 64 career games with 19 starts and has made 98 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions.

The Jaguars also utilized a practice squad standard elevation spot on defensive lineman Caraun Reid.

Jaguars activate Quincy Williams, Jarrod Wilson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk