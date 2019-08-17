Jaguars activate Marqise Lee from PUP

The Jaguars got another boost to their offense Saturday, with another key player healthy enough to participate again.

The team activated wide receiver Marqise Lee from the physically unable to perform list, and he participated in practice.

Lee suffered a torn ACL during the preseason last year, and like left tackle Cam Robinson (who was also activated this week), wasn’t able to start camp. Coach Doug Marrone was just talking about how neither might be available for the regular season, and now both are back.

Getting him back gives the Jaguars some experience at the position. In the two seasons prior to his injury, he totaled 119 catches for 1,553 yards and six touchdowns.