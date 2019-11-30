Jaguars activate LB Ryan from injured list, waive RB Ervin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated linebacker Jake Ryan from the reserve/non-football injury list and waived running back Tyler Ervin.

Ryan missed the first 11 games of the season after going on the non-football injury list in late August. He could be needed Sunday against Tampa Bay since the Jaguars placed backup linebacker Najee Goode (knee) on injured reserve and could be without starter Myles Jack (knee). Jack is listed as questionable.

It would be Ryan's first game action since 2017. He missed last season with Green Bay after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during training camp.

Ryan signed a $7.5 million, two-year contract with Jacksonville in free agency. The back-loaded deal pays him $1 million in 2019.

Ryan spent his first four NFL seasons with the Packers. A fourth-round draft pick in 2015, Ryan has 206 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

