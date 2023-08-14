Jaguars activate G Ben Bartch from PUP list

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ben Bartch is back on the team’s active roster after beginning training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, the team announced Monday.

Bartch, 25, earned the starting left guard job in camp last year, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in October. Veteran Tyler Shatley took over starting duties for the remainder of the season.

With both Bartch and Shatley temporarily out of action in camp, Blake Hance is currently listed as the Jaguars’ starting left guard on the first unofficial depth chart of the year.

Bartch was selected by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft and has played multiple spots on the offensive line during his three seasons with the team. Bartch is currently due to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Jacksonville has two preseason games left before a regular season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 10.

