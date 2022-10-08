Jaguars activate DL Corey Peters with Foley Fatukasi injured

The Jacksonville Jaguars added a run stuffer to the active roster Saturday by elevating veteran defensive lineman Corey Peters from the practice squad.

Peters, 34, is in his 12th NFL season after previously spending five years with the Atlanta Falcons and six with the Arizona Cardinals. In September, he was added to the Jaguars practice squad.

The Jaguars may need for Peters to see significant action in Week 5 with starting defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi dealing with a quad injury. With Fatukasi playing just 16 snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jaguars defense allowed 210 rushing yards on 50 attempts.

With Fatukasi ruled out on Sunday, the Jaguars are in need of size up front on defense and Peters is listed by the team at 335 pounds. Fatukasi is listed at 318 pounds and Adam Gotsis is the heaviest of the other backup defensive linemen on the depth chart at 287 pounds.

“Corey’s going to be able to step in,” Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot said Thursday, via 1010XL’s Mia O’Brien. “He’s a vet, he’s been in the league forever. We’re not going to take a step back, we’ll just move forward.”

Peters has started 132 NFL games and has 50 career tackles for loss with 19 sacks.

