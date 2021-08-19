The Jaguars announced a couple of moves involving defensive backs on Thursday.

They activated safety Daniel Thomas from the COVID-19 reserve list. Cornerback Luq Barcoo went on waivers to open up a spot on the 85-man roster.

Thomas was a fifth-round pick in Jacksonville last year. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie and recorded 18 tackles and an interception before ending the season on injured reserve. He also recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.

He was the only player on the team’s COVID-19 list. Linebacker Dylan Moses remains on the non-football injury list.

Barcoo played in three games last season. He had 10 tackles and one pass defensed.

Jaguars activate Daniel Thomas, waive Luq Barcoo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk