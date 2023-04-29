Jaguars acquire 2024 fourth-round pick in trade with Saints

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded down again in the 2023 NFL draft, but this time the team acquired future capital.

In a deal with the New Orleans Saints, the Jaguars fell back 100 selections by giving the No. 127 overall pick to the Saints in exchange for the No. 227 pick. To make the jump, New Orleans will send a 2024 fourth-round selection to Jacksonville.

While the Jaguars’ decision to stockpile Day 3 selections and not use them to maneuver in Day 2 puzzled many, the decision to add a 2024 selection makes plenty of sense. Jacksonville’s roster hasn’t changed much since the 2022 season and it’ll be difficult for a massive influx of rookies to earn spots this fall.

Piling up future value gives the Jaguars the opportunity to do more a year from now and potentially make deals during and after the 2023 season.

Following the deal, Jacksonville nine selections in the 2024 NFL draft with two each in the fourth and sixth rounds. However, the team will lose a second-, third-, or fourth-round pick due to the deal to acquire Calvin Ridley.

