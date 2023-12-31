Jaguars up 9-0 on Panthers at halftime

The Jaguars offense has not lit the world on fire with quarterback C.J. Beathard under center, but their defense has been good enough to keep that from mattering.

Josh Allen has two of the Jaguars' four sacks and the Panthers managed just 33 yards on their 25 offensive plays in the first half. Three Brandon McManus field goals have the Jaguars up 9-0.

The Panthers probably would have gotten on the board at the end of their first possession of the day, but kicker Eddy Pineiro injured his hamstring in warmups and the team passed on a field goal attempt on a fourth down from the Jaguars' 21-yard-line. Roy Robertson-Harris sacked Bryce Young and the Panthers would not get close to scoring again in the first half.

Young was looked at in the sideline medical tent after that hit, but he did not miss any snaps. That might change if the Panthers aren't able to protect him better over the final 30 minutes of Sunday's game.