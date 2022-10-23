Jaguars up 8-7 after quick TD of their own

The Jaguars defense didn’t hold up well against the Giants to open Sunday’s game, but the Jaguars offense got off to a much better start.

Jacksonville drove 70 yards in six plays to cap their first possession with a touchdown that matched the one the Giants scored on their first possession. They’re up 8-7 on their visitors from the NFC East, however.

After Travis Etienne‘s seven-yard touchdown run, the Giants were penalized for an illegal formation on the extra point try. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson opted to go for two from the 1-yard-line and Etienne ran in to give the Jags the lead.

Trevor Lawrence was 3-of-3 for 48 yards on the drive, including a screen that tight end Dan Arnold took for a 24-yard gain. Wide receiver Zay Jones also had a 14-yard run on the way to the end zone.

