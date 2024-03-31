Jaguars 7-round mock draft: Predicting all 8 picks after free agency

With March coming to a close, there’s only one major event left for the Jacksonville Jaguars to reshape their roster ahead of next season. In the 2024 NFL draft, the Jaguars are set to pick 17th overall and have seven more picks after that.

In free agency, the Jaguars addressed many of their biggest needs, adding Arik Armstead to the middle of their defense, Mitch Morse on the offensive line, and Gabe Davis to the wide receiver corps. Still, there’s work to be done. Jacksonville lost Calvin Ridley to the Tennessee Titans and the team needs to add more pieces that fit the scheme of new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

With the draft just a few weeks away, here’s a guess at how the Jaguars could use all eight of their picks in the 2024 NFL draft:

