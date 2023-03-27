Jaguars 7-round mock draft: 9 potential targets after free agency

The first two weeks of NFL free agency were more about subtraction than addition for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the team reportedly aimed to keep offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and pass rusher Arden Key, both players signed elsewhere last week. Taylor signed a massive deal with the Kansas City Chiefs and Key joined the Jaguars’ division rival, the Tennessee Titans.

Jacksonville signed running back D’Ernest Johnson and reportedly agreed to terms with a couple defensive lineman, but none of those additions will change the team’s draft plans much.

With the 2023 NFL Draft now less than a month away, here are nine prospects who could make sense for the Jaguars:

1st round (24th overall): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

After losing Taylor and Key in free agency, cornerback may no longer be the Jaguars’ top priority. While Lukas Van Ness, Nolan Smith, or one of the top offensive tackles may be the ideal scenario, hoping any of those players are available at 24th overall may be wishful thinking.

A realistic scenario is that those players are off the board and Deonte Banks is the prospect that best fits the Trent Baalke mold among the remaining first-round prospects.

At 6’0 with 4.35 speed and a 42-inch vertical, Banks checks all the boxes that the Jaguars will be looking for in a cornerback to be the long-term starter opposite Tyson Campbell.

2nd round (56th overall): Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

The reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year may not have enough polish or experience to land in the first round, but his talent and potential won’t keep him off the board for long. If he’s still available outside the top 50, the Jaguars should absolutely pounce.

Anudike-Uzomah has the requisite arm length at 33.5 inches and the frame to add more than the 255 pounds he weighed at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

3rd round (88th overall): Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

The Jaguars don’t need to hunt for a starter at offensive tackle with Walker Little likely to step into the vacancy left by Jawaan Taylor’s departure, but they can’t exactly ignore the position either.

Duncan has the athleticism and ability to be a starter eventually, but he needs some development before that comes to fruition. In the mean time, Duncan could be a swing tackle who contributes early in his career.

4th round (121st overall): Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State

Hampton is an undersized pass rusher at 6’2, 236 pounds, but that isn’t much different than Key, who tips the scales at 240 pounds. While Key is taller at 6’5, Hampton’s arms are actually a fraction of an inch longer.

It may take some time for Hampton to develop into a consistent player, but he has the bend and explosiveness to contribute rotationally early in his career.

4th round (127th overall): Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

The Jaguars kept Evan Engram with the franchise tag, but already lost Chris Manhertz in free agency and will likely lose Dan Arnold as well. There’s also a real possibility that 2023 will be Engram’s last year with the team.

Either way, the Jaguars are in need of tight end depth and Schoonmaker is a 6’5, 251-pound pass catcher who brings a well-rounded skillset to the next level.

6th round (185th overall): Keidron Smith, CB, Kentucky

Smith is a lengthy, 6’2 cornerback who has significant experience as a starter at Ole Miss and Kentucky.

His lackluster speed and athleticism will likely drop Smith to the later rounds, but he could provide the Jaguars with solid defensive back depth and be a contributor on special teams.

6th round (202nd overall): Jake Andrews, G, Troy

It’s always a good idea to add in the trenches. The Jaguars remodeled the interior of their offensive line last offseason by signing Brandon Scherff and drafting Luke Fortner. The third spot was manned by Ben Bartch and taken over by Tyler Shatley when the former suffered an injury.

Andrews has experience at guard and center, and could fill a valuable backup role.

6th round (208th overall): Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

Iosivas played at a lower level in college and wasn’t tremendously productive, but there’s a ton of talent to work with.

The 6’3, 205-pound Hawaii-native was an All-American heptathlete on the Princeton track-and-field team and was among the top testers at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

7th round (226th overall): Robert Cooper, DT, Florida State

The Jaguars have been adding depth along the defensive line, but they don’t have much of a backup plan if DaVon Hamilton suffered an injury. Cooper could be that contingency plan.

It may be an uphill climb for Cooper to make an NFL roster, but it’s the seventh round and that’s just how it works at that point.

