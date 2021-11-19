Will the Jaguars-49ers game be on TV in your area?

Jacksonville returns home to face the San Francisco 49ers after a disappointing showing last week in Indianapolis. The Colts jumped out to a 17-0 lead, and while the defense played much tighter after that point, the offense couldn’t do enough to complete the comeback as the Jaguars lost by six.

Now, they face a San Francisco team that is coming off one of the most surprising wins of the season when it dominated the Super Bowl-contending Los Angeles Rams in a 31-10 victory. The 49ers have a very solid defense and some explosive weapons on offense, which will ensure a victory on Sunday doesn’t come easy.

Jacksonville will look to get back in the win column for just the third time this season against a 4-5 San Francisco team on Sunday. The game will be televised locally on FOX at 1 p.m. EST. It will be televised in areas shaded orange on the coverage map below, per 506Sports.

The game will have Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston on the call, and it will be shown in a smaller area than most of the Jags’ games have been this season. Only fans in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia will be able to watch the game on the east coast.

The west coast features a larger coverage area that includes all but the southern third of California, in addition to parts of southern Oregon and western Nevada.

The Jags are just 2-7 in what has been a disappointing Year 1, even taking into account that the team was expected to struggle. Though they face a San Francisco team with a lot of momentum, this is yet another winnable game for this team.