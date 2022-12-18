Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34: Jacksonville wins on pick 6 in overtime

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 6-8 after a 40-34 win over the Dallas Cowboys that’ll go down as a special one for the franchise and will be remembered for many years to come.

Jacksonville dug its way out of a 17-point deficit, then rallied to kick a game-tying field goal to force overtime. After a three-and-out on their opening drive of overtime, it was the Jaguars defense that closed the show when safety Rayshawn Jenkins picked off Dak Prescott and took it back 52 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

The upset win over one of the top teams in the NFC means the Jaguars’ burgeoning playoff hopes are burning brighter than ever and they’re continuing to bear down the neck of the floundering Tennessee Titans.

Here’s how it all went down in a signature Week 15 win over the Cowboys:

Jaguars MVP of the game: WR Zay Jones

After a nightmarish game full of drops two weeks ago, Zay Jones had his redemption performance against the Cowboys.

Jones caught the Jaguars’ first touchdown of the game, then caught a huge 59-yard touchdown on a double-move that burned the Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph. Not too much later, Jones put Jacksonville in front with his third touchdown of the day.

It was the first three-touchdown performance of his career, and it came in a huge moment. The cherry on top of his day was the 19-yard reception in the final seconds of regulation that set up a game-tying field goal.

Cowboys MVP of the game: QB Dak Prescott

Outside of a ball that sailed on him and was intercepted when there was pressure, Prescott was about as close to perfect as Dallas could’ve hoped in regulation. He only had a handful of incompletions and finished with three touchdowns, 256 yards, and a few sneaks for first downs that the Jaguars couldn’t stop.

With 34 points up on the board, it’s hard to fault Prescott too much for the Cowboys’ blown lead and overtime loss. Even the game-ending pick six was a pass that should’ve been caught but was bobbled right into the waiting hands of Jenkins.

Jaguars play of the game: Rayshawn Jenkins’ 52-yard pick six

There were plenty of big plays for the Jaguars against the Cowboys on Sunday, including a 59-yard touchdown for Zay Jones that turned the tables, but the play of the game really couldn’t be anything else, could it?

Stat that says it all: 503 yards of total offense for the Jaguars

For the first time in a very long time, the Jacksonville offense is legitimately dangerous and capable of going off at any moment. The Cowboys entered Sunday with the second fewest points allowed in the NFL and the fifth fewest yards allowed. Instead of bottling up the Jaguars, they gave up over 500 yards for the first time this season and Jacksonville put up 40 on the scoreboard.

Up next: The 6-8 Jaguars will head back on the road to face the 7-7 New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. On Sunday, the Jets lost to the Detroit Lions when a 58-yard field goal attempt to tie the game went wide left.

