Jaguars 31, Texans 3: Jacksonville gets 4th straight win with ease

Adam Stites
·3 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars decided to go “full steam ahead” against the Houston Texans, electing to play their starters despite the game not meaning much in the postseason race. Still, the backups saw significant time as the Jaguars cruised to a 31-3 win at NRG Stadium.

It was a streak-busting performance, ending the Texans’ run of nine straight wins against the Jaguars. That included a 13-6 win in Jacksonville earlier this season, but the rematch didn’t at all resemble the first meeting.

While both Trevor Lawrence and his backup C.J. Beathard finished with an interception and no touchdown passes, the Jaguars offense cruised down the field with lengthy drives capped by rushing touchdowns.

Defensively, the Jaguars dominated a Texans offense that only scored Sunday with a 56-yard field goal in the second half.

Here’s how the Jaguars’ blowout win in Week 17 went down:

Jaguars MVP of the game: RB Travis Etienne Jr.

Etienne’s fumbling troubles continued with one early in the game that the Jaguars were fortunate to recover. The second-year running back made up for it with 108 rushing yards on only nine carries, including a 62-yard touchdown.

He was also the Jaguars’ second leading receiver due mostly to a 30-yard reception on a third down.

Texans MVP of the game: S Jalen Pitre

In addition to a career-high 12 tackles, the Texans’ rookie safety also got the fifth interception of his rookie season. On a day when the Houston offense did next to nothing, the Texans secondary at least provided a couple big plays.

Jaguars play of the game: Tyson Campbell’s 12-yard fumble recovery touchdown

The 62-yard touchdown for Etienne put the Jaguars comfortably in front, but Campbell’s touchdown less than a minute later felt like a nail in the coffin.

Suddenly, the only question after Campbell’s touchdown was how much longer Lawrence and other key starters would play.

It was over when the Jaguars opened the second half with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Any hope the Texans had of mounting a second half comeback vanished when Snoop Conner capped the drive with his first career touchdown.

Stat that says it all: 12 first downs for the Texans, 11 stops for the Jaguars defense

The Jaguars offense did what it has done to most teams in the latter half of the season, but it was the defense that made Sunday a blowout. Houston finished with 11 first downs, but punted six times, turned the ball over with a fumble once, and were stuffed on fourth downs four times.

Up next: The 8-8 Jaguars will host the 7-9 Titans in the de facto AFC South championship. A fifth straight win would mean TIAA Bank Stadium would play host to a playoff game for the first time in five years. A loss would almost certainly mean the end of the Jaguars’ season.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire

