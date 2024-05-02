Jaguars 2024 voluntary offseason workouts schedule finalized
The Jaguars will soon take the practice fields at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, as the NFL announced on Wednesday when each team would hold its annual rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, beginning this month.
Find Jacksonville’s voluntary practice schedule below. Dates for training camp, which normally begin in late July, have not yet been announced.
Rookie Minicamp
May 10-11
Notably, nine-season veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry has reportedly been invited to participate in Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp.
OTA Offseason Workouts
May 20-21
May 23
May 28-29
May 31
June 3-6
Mandatory Minicamp
June 10-12
Learn more about the NFL’s offseason workout program and its structure via the following release from the league.
As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club’s official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:
Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.
Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during either week three or week four of Phase Three of the offseason program.
Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven consecutive weeks, which in 2024 may begin on May 13. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft.