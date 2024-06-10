Jaguars 2024 mandatory minicamp roster
Before a six-week break to end the offseason, the Jaguars are back in the Miller Electric Center for mandatory minicamp this week, set to conduct three unpadded practices with a modified roster.
After bypassing offseason team activities, star Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen will notably participate in the practices alongside select veterans, first-year players and rookies, and two tryout players.
Find Jacksonville’s 2024 mandatory minicamp roster below.
Players listed in numerical order. * indicates tryout player.
WR Gabe Davis
RB Tank Bigsby
DB Darnell Savage
WR Brian Thomas Jr.
QB Mac Jones
WR Parker Washington
WR Devin Duvernay
WR Elijah Cooks
WR Tim Jones
WR Seth Williams
WR Joshua Cephus
CB Christian Braswell
CB Jarrian Jones
CB Deantre Prince
DB Antonio Johnson
CB Amani Oruwariye
CB Tevaughn Campbell
CB Montaric Brown
RB Keilan Robinson
CB Gregory Junior
RB Lorenzo Lingard
RB Jalen Jackson
CB Tre Flowers
K Cam Little
CB Erick Hallett
EDGE Josh Allen
DB Josh Proctor
DB Terrell Edmunds
DL De’Shaam Dixon
TE Shawn Bowman
EDGE Trevis Gipson
LB Ventrell Miller
DL DaVon Hamilton
LB Trey Kiser
EDGE DJ Coleman
LB Ty Summers
EDGE Yasir Abdullah
LB Andrew Parker Jr.
EDGE Myles Cole
OL Darryl Williams
OL Javon Foster
OLSteven Jones
OL Jack Anderson
OL Chandler Brewer
OL Cole Van Lanen
OL Cooper Hodges
OL Anton Harrison
OL Keaton Sutherland
WR Brevin Easton
TE Josiah Deguara
WR Kyric McGowan*
WR Joseph Scates
TE Brenton Strange
WR Austin Trammell*
TE Josh Pederson
TE Patrick Murtaugh
DL Esezi Otomewo
DL Arik Armstead
DL Tyler Lacy
DL Maason Smith
DL Roy Robertson-Harris
DL Andre Carter
DL Jordan Jefferson