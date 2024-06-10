Jaguars 2024 mandatory minicamp roster

Before a six-week break to end the offseason, the Jaguars are back in the Miller Electric Center for mandatory minicamp this week, set to conduct three unpadded practices with a modified roster.

After bypassing offseason team activities, star Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen will notably participate in the practices alongside select veterans, first-year players and rookies, and two tryout players.

Find Jacksonville’s 2024 mandatory minicamp roster below.

Players listed in numerical order. * indicates tryout player.

WR Gabe Davis

RB Tank Bigsby

DB Darnell Savage

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

QB Mac Jones

WR Parker Washington

WR Devin Duvernay

WR Elijah Cooks

WR Tim Jones

WR Seth Williams

WR Joshua Cephus

CB Christian Braswell

CB Jarrian Jones

CB Deantre Prince

DB Antonio Johnson

CB Amani Oruwariye

CB Tevaughn Campbell

CB Montaric Brown

RB Keilan Robinson

CB Gregory Junior

RB Lorenzo Lingard

RB Jalen Jackson

CB Tre Flowers

K Cam Little

CB Erick Hallett

EDGE Josh Allen

DB Josh Proctor

DB Terrell Edmunds

DL De’Shaam Dixon

TE Shawn Bowman

EDGE Trevis Gipson

LB Ventrell Miller

DL DaVon Hamilton

LB Trey Kiser

EDGE DJ Coleman

LB Ty Summers

EDGE Yasir Abdullah

LB Andrew Parker Jr.

EDGE Myles Cole

OL Darryl Williams

OL Javon Foster

OLSteven Jones

OL Jack Anderson

OL Chandler Brewer

OL Cole Van Lanen

OL Cooper Hodges

OL Anton Harrison

OL Keaton Sutherland

WR Brevin Easton

TE Josiah Deguara

WR Kyric McGowan*

WR Joseph Scates

TE Brenton Strange

WR Austin Trammell*

TE Josh Pederson

TE Patrick Murtaugh

DL Esezi Otomewo

DL Arik Armstead

DL Tyler Lacy

DL Maason Smith

DL Roy Robertson-Harris

DL Andre Carter

DL Jordan Jefferson

