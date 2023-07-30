Jaguars 2023 training camp roundtable: What stood out, what needs to improve after Week 1?

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially wrapped up the first week of on-field action in training camp, getting a closer look at what the 2023 team could look like.

Over the last four days, our staff was on the ground to cover all of the action, uncovering some of the early strengths and weaknesses of the team as they continued to prepare.

While it's early, there are still plenty of exciting things to take away from all of the action.

With full pads set to go on next week, a lot of what we are looking forward to will be featured then and in the weeks that follow.

For now, the Times-Union sports staff, including Demetrius Harvey, Gene Frenette, Garry Smits and Juston Lewis sat down for the first roundtable of the 2023 season to answer a few questions and share our perspective of how the team looks and where they can go from here.

What do you think the Jaguars showed during the first week of training camp?

Demetrius Harvey: They showed the team was ready to pick up where they left off from a preparation perspective. Last year at this time, the Jaguars looked as professional and as coordinated as I've ever seen in my years covering the team. There's no question about who the leader of the offense is, either as Trevor Lawrence has shown he's ready to take the reigns.

On the negative side of things, there were a few more drops than you'd like the first couple of days, but they were cleaned up through the next two days.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson on the field during the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday morning training camp session July 28, 2023 inside the Miller Electric Center training facility.

Gene Frenette: More than anything, a readiness to compete and no sign of complacency. The team seems to be invigorated by an impressive second half of last season and fixated on building off it. The Jaguars have the look of a detail-oriented, purpose-driven team that believes it can be a Super Bowl contender.

Juston Lewis: The biggest thing I’m taking away from camp is the focus the team has shown. They seem to be locked in on improving on last year’s success. It’s not a wait-and-see team anymore. Expectations are on the table. Now is when we’ll see if those expectations can be met or not.

Garry Smits: About what you'd expect in four practices in shorts. But one nagging issue are the number of drops among receivers and running backs the first three days (which got better on Saturday). Travis Etienne had two drops in the first two days in passing drills without defenders on the field, so he hasn't completely put his ball security issues behind him.

The Derek Parish experiment, taking the former University of Houston pass rusher and making him a fullback, has hit a bit of a snag with some dropped passes. But one important thing is that in the second year of Doug Pederson's system, there is hardly any wasted time in coaches showing players where to be or explaining formations, plays or routes. These guys know the scheme.

Though the practices have been without pads on, who has stood out the most on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) stretches to pull in a pass as Jaguars Wide Receivers Coach Chad Hall looks on during the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday morning training camp session July 28, 2023 inside the Miller Electric Center training facility.

Harvey: It should be a consensus answer of wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley is in his own league whenever he steps onto the field. There isn't a better receiver on the team and there are a few very, very good receivers. Christian Kirk remains a problem for defenses from the slot and Zay Jones can handle his own outside.

Defensively, it's tough to say without pads, however, Josh Allen has looked like a man who has focus and determination entering the final year of his rookie deal. Other players who have stood out to me include Foye Oluokun and Devin Lloyd. I think the latter helps the former and vice-versa.

Frenette: The obvious choice is receiver Calvin Ridley, who could be the most electric-looking receiver the Jaguars have had since Justin Blackmon in his few best games. It's also hard not to like what we've seen from tight end Gerrit Prince, who had also flashed in OTAs. Defensively, it's a tougher call, but Travon Walker is impossible not to notice because his athletic gifts allow him to make plays like few others.

Lewis: Offensively it’s Calvin Ridley. The most anticipated player for Jacksonville this offseason has not disappointed in the early days of camp. He truly looks better than advertised now that he is full-go and not limited. Every time he touches the ball or runs a route he gets a hero’s salute from the fans.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) on the field during the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday morning training camp session July 28, 2023 inside the Miller Electric Center training facility.

It’s hard to say defensively. We haven’t had a chance to watch the defense up close because they practice on the far side of the field. Several players have looked good in the brief glimpses we get during team periods like Travon Walker, Josh Allen and second-year corner Greg Junior, but I can’t definitively say any one player stands out from the rest.

Smits: The obvious hit of the shorts-and-helmets phase is wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has gone up high and dove to the ground to snare passes. He's running great routes, cutting sharply and so far looks the part of the receiver the Jaguars want him to be. Rookie running back Tank Bigsby has shown some zip between the tackles and has is the only running back who hasn't dropped a pass either in passing drills or scrimmages.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has sailed some passes high and wide but it's way too early to be overly concerned about that. And as if there wasn't enough of a wealth of riches in the tight end room, Gerrit Prince, who spent the entire 2022 season the practice squad, has made a few plays.

Outside linebacker Travon Walker has been moving well on defense and safety Rayshawn Jenkins has looked good. Among the defensive rookies, outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah has flashed a bit.

Moving forward, what do you believe the team needs to show over the next few weeks?

Harvey: We need to see them in pads and for them to execute well on both sides of the football while donning them. Practices are very rehearsed and scripted, but you can really see who stands out once contact is allowed. There won't be much, or any, tackling all the way to the ground, but plenty of thumping will occur.

That's about when we will see what last year's first-overall pick Travon Walker and this year's first-round selection, tackle Anton Harrison, can bring to the table. There are still plenty of questions about the team's defensive backs, too. With pads on, we will get a better idea of how they'll hold up in coverage, able to put their hands on receivers for the first time.

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Cooper Hodges (75), left, works out with offensive tackle Anton Harrison (76) during an organized team activity Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

Frenette: Other than staying healthy, which is paramount, just being consistent in executing properly. The offense is further along, but once the pads go on, the most fascinating thing to watch might be who wins those third-and-short situations. The defense has to rise up every so often.

Lewis: Personally, I just want to see the offensive line. How does Anton Harrison look once pads come on? Can they produce on the ground better this year? Can they keep the pocket clean? There are a lot of questions that will need to be answered about that group.

Smits: The offense needs to look a bit sharper. There were three pre-snap penalties in the third practice and several drops in the second. We're also not going to know much about how first-round draft pick Anton Harrison has developed at offensive tackle until the pads go on. On defense, I think we need to see Walker making more plays and using more of a variety of pass-rush moves.

