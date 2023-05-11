Jaguars 2023 schedule leaks tracker: Every game we know so far

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2023 schedule will be released Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET with coverage provided by ESPN2 and NFL Network.

Two of the Jaguars’ games were released a day ahead of time when the NFL announced its slate of international games. Jacksonville will become the first team ever to play two games out of the country in one season when it faces the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills in back-to-back games in London.

In the hours leading up to the release, some more of the matchups will get revealed ahead of time.

We’ll be tracking all of the Jaguars’ schedule leaks here ahead of the full release tonight:

Week 2 vs. Chiefs

The Jaguars’ home opener will reportedly be in Week 2 for the third straight season and it’s set to be an extremely tough one against the defending Super Bowl champs.

According to Mia O’Brien of 1010XL, the Jaguars will host the Chiefs in Week 2 in what is likely to be an afternoon game.

Kansas City is set to open their season at home against the Lions in the first game of the 2023 NFL regular season.

The Jaguars and Chiefs met in the Divisional Round in January, and Kansas City advanced with a 27-20 win. They also played two months earlier in a November regular season game that the Chiefs won, 27-17.

Week 4 vs. Falcons (9:30 a.m. ET) [London]

The Falcons are one of the closest NFL teams in proximity to Jacksonville, but the AFC South and NFC South teams have met just eight times in their history. The ninth meeting won’t happen in Georgia or Florida.

The Jaguars’ annual game in the United Kingdom will be the Falcons’ third time playing in London and their first time at Wembley Stadium since 2014.

Week 5 at Bills (9:30 a.m. ET) [London]

The Bills and Jaguars have an odd history in recent years.

Their most recent matchup was a 9-6 win for Jacksonville during a 3-14 season in 2021. Buffalo finished that year with an 11-6 record.

In January 2018, they met in the playoffs. It was the first postseason game for the Jaguars in 10 years and the first for the Bills in 18 years.

This October, they’ll play each other at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what will be considered a home game for Buffalo, but may have a larger contingency of Jaguars fans.

