Jaguars 2023 roster review: WR/RS Jamal Agnew

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

When the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Jamal Agnew during the 2021 offseason, it was with the hope that the dynamic return specialist would give a boost on special teams. Not only has he provided that, Agnew has also developed into a solid receiving option as well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The former defensive back began his transition to the other side of the ball while a member of the Detroit Lions, but it wasn’t until his time in Jacksonville that he developed into a consistently productive offensive player.

After catching just one touchdown pass through his first five NFL seasons, Agnew hauled in three in 2022.

While the newly added Calvin Ridley will certainly absorb many of the targets, the loss of Marvin Jones Jr. leaves plenty of room for Agnew to continue to carve out a niche in the Jacksonville offense.

Contract (2023): $4.25 million base salary, $1,166,668 prorated signing bonus, $264,705 roster bonus, $200,000 workout bonus, $5,881,373 cap hit.

Advertisement

Acquired: Jaguars signed Agnew as a free agent on March 17, 2021.

PFF grades (Offensive):

72.4 (2022)

65.6 (2021)

56.7 (2020 – DET)

60.0 (2019 – DET)

69.5 (2018 – DET)

74.7 (2017 – DET)

Statistics:

23 receptions, 187 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns (2022)

One kick return touchdown, 24 receptions, 229 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown (2021)

One punt return touchdown, one missed field goal return touchdown, 13 receptions, 89 receiving yards (2020)

One punt return touchdown, one kick return touchdown, one reception (2019)

17 rushing yards (2018)

Two punt return touchdowns, two receptions, 18 receiving yards (2017)

Advertisement

Highlight:

It's almost impossible to cover Jamal Agnew here because of how the #Jaguars motion him in and out so often: pic.twitter.com/gp2BaVs47p — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 6, 2022

Quote: “I would love to be here long-term, but I’ve got one more year on my deal and I just want to see it through, to be honest. I know we’re building something special here. We all felt it — I feel like the whole city felt it last year — we felt it throughout the building. There’s something special here. I love being here.” – Agnew

More Jaguars!

Jaguars 2023 roster review: RB Qadree Ollison Jaguars 2023 roster review: CB Tre Herndon III Jaguars 2023 roster review: CB Christian Braswell

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire