Jaguars 2023 roster review: WR Jacob Harris

Adam Stites
·3 min read

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is underway. Join us for a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

The Los Angeles Rams had high hopes for über-athletic pass catcher Jacob Harris when they picked him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Harris, who stands 6’5, 211 pounds, posted an absurd 4.39 40-yard dash at his pro day with a 40.5-inch vertical and the Rams hoped to use that athleticism at tight end. But after his rookie year ended with a knee injury, Los Angeles moved Harris to wide receiver and then gave up on the UCF product after the 2022 season.

His NFL career was kept alive when Harris impressed Jacksonville Jaguars coaches during a tryout in May. Since then, he has continued to raise eyebrows, including when he laid out for an acrobatic 43-yard grab in the Jaguars’ preseason opener.

It may not be enough to earn Harris a spot in the Jaguars’ loaded wide receivers room, but a place on Jacksonville’s practice squad could be in the cards.

Contract (2023): $940,000 base salary, $940,000 cap hit.

Acquired: The Jaguars signed Harris as a veteran free agent on May 15, 2023.

PFF grades:

  • 73.7 (2022 – LAR)

  • 41.0 (2021 – LAR)

Highlight:

Quote: “I showed up one day and they were like, ‘Hey, we see you more as a receiver right now.’ That doesn’t mean that I can’t go back to tight end, because I do have a unique skill set. But as of right now, I’m a receiver. I’m here to embrace whatever role they throw me in.” – Harris on switching positions with Rams

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire