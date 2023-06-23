Jaguars 2023 roster review: WR Kendric Pryor
The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.
Former Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor turned heads in the 2022 preseason. After joining the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent, Pryor wowed with impressive catches in traffic over three exhibition contests.
Despite his standout performances, the Bengals waived Pryor. But before he could get the chance to re-sign on the team’s practice squad, Pryor was scooped up by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Pryor spent the year on the Jaguars’ active roster, but was a weekly addition to the team’s inactives list. Now in his second year, Pryor will again try to make the 53-man roster, but perhaps also make his NFL debut too.
Contract (2023): $870,000 base salary, $870,000 cap hit.
Acquired: Jaguars claimed Pryor off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 31, 2022.
75.2 (2022 preseason – CIN)
Statistics:
13 receptions, 182 yards, one touchdown (2022 preseason – CIN)
Highlight:
KENDRIC PRYOR. What a catch! @Bengals
📱: Stream #AZvsCIN on NFL+ https://t.co/DqhJvWly2R pic.twitter.com/1LCrBSNjxv
— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2022
Quote: “Definitely blessed for this opportunity. Thankful that the Jaguars took a chance on me.” – Pryor
