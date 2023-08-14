Jaguars 2023 roster review: DE Tyler Lacy

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is underway. Join us for a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

Defensive line depth looked to be a pressing concern heading into the 2022 season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, especially after they briefly parted with Adam Gotsis after preseason.

While Folorunso Fatukasi briefly missed time with a quad injury, the depth didn’t prove to be much of an issue. Still, the Jaguars stocked up on linemen in the offseason, signing Henry Mondeaux and Michael Dogbe in free agency and picking Tyler Lacy in the 2023 NFL draft.

Lacy, 23, was a slow and steady development at Oklahoma State. He started all four seasons he played with the Cowboys and made clear improvements each year. In Jacksonville, he’ll have time to do the same behind plenty of veterans.

Contract (2023): $750,000 base salary, $171,781 prorated signing bonus, $921,781 cap hit.

Acquired: The Jaguars picked Lacy with the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

PFF grades:

81.1 (2022 – OKST)

77.5 (2021 – OKST)

65.0 (2020 – OKST)

57.5 (2019 – OKST)

Highlight:

Quote: “He’s a good football player, and one that still has not reached his full potential yet. I think Tyler still has a little bit of room to grow in terms of his ceiling of being a football player. It has been fun watching Tyler mature as a person and a player during his time at Oklahoma State.” – OSU defensive coordinator Joe Bob Clements on Lacy

