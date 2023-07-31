Jaguars 2023 roster review: TE Gerrit Prince

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is underway. Join us for a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

Unsurprising players have stood out through the first week of training camp for the Jacksonville Jaguars, including wide receiver Calvin Ridley and cornerback Tyson Campbell. The impressive play of Gerrit Prince wasn’t as expected, though.

After spending his rookie year on the practice squad, the former UAB tight end has looked like a rising star.

“He’s a really talented player, he’s a really fluid athlete and he’s a tight end that is made for Doug [Pederson]’s offense,” Jaguars tight end Evan Engram told reporters early in camp. “Just the growth I’ve seen in him, and even him now, he’s coaching guys in the meeting room better than I think I could.

“Really proud of the steps he’s taken, and he’s still got a lot of work to do, but the opportunity is at his fingertips. I’m very excited about his future, his potential, playing with him, him being able to learn from me, and honestly, I could probably learn some things from him too.”

Contract (2023): $750,000 base salary, $750,000 cap hit.

Acquired: The Jaguars signed Prince as a rookie free agent on May, 2 2022.

PFF grades:

N/A

Highlight:

Dylan Hopkins connects with Gerrit Prince. The second time today for @UAB_FB pic.twitter.com/hswEYk0lKV — Stadium (@Stadium) September 19, 2021

Quote: “I know how Doug [Pederson], when he was in Philly, I know how he used his tight ends there and I was really excited about that. I know he’s a tight ends emphasis guy, he knows how to get use us, get us in space and use us the best.”- Prince

