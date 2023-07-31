Jaguars 2023 roster review: TE Brenton Strange

Adam Stites
·4 min read

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is underway. Join us for a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made tight end Evan Engram a priority in the offseason, franchising him in March and re-signing him to a three-year deal in July. But the team also decided it wasn’t set at the tight end position.

Despite having defensive needs that could be addressed, the Jaguars thought former Penn State tight end Brenton Strange offered too much value to pass up near the end of the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Strange wasn’t a tremendously productive tight end with the Nittany Lions, finishing his collegiate career with 755 receiving yards in four seasons. But he made the most of his limited opportunities and impressed the Jaguars with his blend of size and athleticism.

Following the departures of Dan Arnold and Chris Manhertz, there aren’t many players standing between Strange and a significant role early in his career with Jacksonville.

Contract (2023): $750,000 base salary, $361,697 prorated signing bonus, $1,111,697 cap hit.

Acquired: The Jaguars drafted Strange with the No. 61 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

PFF grades:

  • 70.0 (2022 – PENNST)

  • 61.8 (2021 – PENNST)

  • 59.1 (2020 – PENNST)

  • 71.0 (2019 – PENNST)

Highlight:

Quote: “You get a lot of opportunities in the pass game, you get a lot of opportunities to be in the run game and also as a pass protector and that’s what I pride myself on. I pride myself on being able to provide whatever the team needs me to provide and I’m just excited. Like I said, I want to get out there and make plays and win some games.”- Strange

