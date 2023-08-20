Jaguars 2023 roster review: TE Josh Pederson

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is underway. Join us for a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

When tight end Josh Pederson’s collegiate career at Louisiana-Monroe ended, his father, Doug Pederson, was out of a job. The tight end still found NFL work, though, spending time with the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 and early in 2022.

Pederson turned to the USFL, where he caught 24 passes for 325 yards during a stint with the Houston Gamblers.

That impressive season in Houston earned Pederson another shot at the NFL, and this time, a chance to play for his dad.

Unfortunately for Pederson, there isn’t much room for another tight end on the Jacksonville roster. To earn a spot, he’d likely have to beat out Gerrit Prince, who has impressed throughout camp.

Contract (2023): $750,000 base salary, $750,000 cap hit.

Acquired: The Jaguars signed Pederson as a veteran free agent on July 10, 2023.

Quote: “It’s like any other young player coming in and competing. And when he gets opportunities, he tries to make the most of them. That’s with any young player. Part of me is the coach, part of me is the dad side of it. But we’ll do everything we can with all of our players to make sure they’re ready to go and give them opportunities to compete.” – Doug Pederson on Josh Pederson

