Jaguars 2023 roster review: TE Sammis Reyes

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

A quick look at Sammis Reyes is all it takes to understand why the Washington Commanders made him the first ever Chilean-born NFL player, despite his limited football experience.

At 6’5, 260 pounds with a 40-inch vertical jump and 4.65 speed, he’s about as athletic as any tight end in the league. But after two years in the NFL, that hasn’t been enough to earn him much playing time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After getting released by Washington just ahead of the 2022 season, he spent most of the year on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. In May, he was added to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster.

While the Jaguars added Brenton Strange in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, there’s little depth at the tight end position behind Evan Engram. A year ago, Chris Manhertz and Dan Arnold filled the two spots on the depth chart behind Engram, but both left the Jaguars in free agency.

Contract (2023): $940,000 base salary, $940,000 cap hit.

Acquired: Jaguars signed Reyes to a contract on May 16, 2023.

PFF grades:

50.5 (WAS – 2021)

Advertisement

Statistics:

Two tackles (2021)

Highlight:

Sammis Reyes is a people mover. pic.twitter.com/tIGSZJ386W — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 13, 2021

Quote: “Chilean’s have a lot of pride. We work really hard and I know it’s an honor for me to be here. At the same time, I know I’m setting the stage for the guys that are coming next.” – Reyes

More Jaguars!

Jaguars 2023 roster review: QB Nathan Rourke Jaguars 2023 roster review: TE Evan Engram Zay Jones: 'I’m grateful for another opportunity at life'

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire