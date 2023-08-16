Jaguars 2023 roster review: DE Roy Robertson-Harris

Adam Stites
·3 min read

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is underway. Join us for a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

After a slow start to his tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars, defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris stepped up his game in 2022.

The imposing 6’5, 290-pound veteran defensive end (with a big personality to match) recorded career highs in tackles, quarterback hits, tackles for loss, and pass deflections. He also tied his career-best sack total with three.

It was enough that the Jaguars decided to keep Robertson-Harris with a three-year extension.

The former Chicago Bears defensive lineman has found a home in Duval and doesn’t appear to be going anywhere any time soon.

Contract (2023): $1,200,000 base salary, $3,833,334 prorated signing bonus, $400,000 roster bonus, $400,000 workout bonus, $5,833,334 cap hit.

Acquired: The Jaguars signed Robertson-Harris as a veteran free agent on March 17, 2021.

PFF grades:

  • 63.9 (2022)

  • 53.0 (2021)

  • 67.0 (2020 – CHI)

  • 68.3 (2019 – CHI)

  • 72.3 (2018 – CHI)

  • 58.4 (2017 – CHI)

Highlight:

Quote: “Ain’t no more coming to Jacksonville getting easy dubs. We’re going to play ’til the end and you’re going to have to fight us.” – Robertson-Harris

Calvin Ridley (No. 0)

Travis Etienne Jr. (No. 1)

Rayshawn Jenkins (No. 2)

C.J. Beathard (No. 3)

Tank Bigsby (No. 4)

Andre Cisco (No. 5)

Chris Claybrooks (No. 6)

Zay Jones (No. 7)

Logan Cooke (No. 9)

Parker Washington (No. 11)

James McCourt (No. 12)

Christian Kirk (No. 13)

Kendric Pryor (No. 14)

Tim Jones (No. 15)

Trevor Lawrence (No. 16)

Evan Engram (No. 17)

Nathan Rourke (No. 18)

Sammis Reyes (No. 19)

Daniel Thomas (No. 20)

Latavious Brini (No. 21)

JaMycal Hasty (No. 22)

Foyesade Oluokun (No. 23)

Snoop Conner (No. 24)

D’Ernest Johnson (No. 25)

Antonio Johnson (No. 26)

Divaad Wilson (No. 27)

Tevaughn Campbell (No. 29)

Montaric Brown (No. 30)

Darious Williams (No. 31)

Tyson Campbell (No. 32)

Devin Lloyd (No. 33)

Gregory Junior (No. 34)

Ayo Oyelola (No. 35)

Christian Braswell (No. 36)

Tre Herndon (No. 37)

Qadree Ollison (No. 38)

Jamal Agnew (No. 39)

Erick Hallett (No. 40)

Josh Allen (No. 41)

Andrew Wingard (No. 42)

Kaleb Hayes (No. 43)

Derek Parish (No. 43)

Travon Walker (No. 44)

K’Lavon Chaisson (No. 45)

Ross Matiscik (No. 46)

De’Shaan Dixon (No. 47)

Chad Muma (No. 48)

Shaquille Quarterman (No. 50)

Ventrell Miller (No. 51)

DaVon Hamilton (No. 52)

Willie Taylor III (No. 53)

DJ Coleman (No. 54)

Dequan Jackson (No. 55)

Yasir Abdullah (No. 56)

Caleb Johnson (No. 57)

Raymond Vohasek (No. 59)

Darryl Williams (No. 60)

Samuel Jackson (No. 62)

Coy Cronk (No. 64)

Chandler Brewer (No. 67)

Brandon Scherff (No. 68)

Tyler Shatley (No. 69)

Cole Van Lanen (No. 70)

Walker Little (No. 72)

Blake Hance (No. 73)

Cam Robinson (No. 74)

Cooper Hodges (No. 75)

Anton Harrison (No. 76)

Josh Wells (No. 77)

Ben Bartch (No. 78)

Luke Fortner (No. 79)

Kevin Austin Jr. (No. 80)

Seth Williams (No. 81)

Elijah Cooks (No. 84)

Brenton Strange (No. 85)

Gerrit Prince (No. 86)

Jaray Jenkins (No. 87)

Oliver Martin (No. 88)

Luke Farrell (No. 89)

Henry Mondeaux (No. 90)

Dawuane Smoot (No. 91)

Jordan Smith (No. 92)

Tyler Lacy (No. 93)

Folorunso Fatukasi (No. 94)

Roy Robertson-Harris (No. 95)

Adam Gotsis (No. 96)

Michael Dogbe (No. 98)

Jeremiah Ledbetter (No. 99)

Brandon McManus (No. 10)

Jacob Harris (No. 83)

Josh Pederson (No. 49)

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire