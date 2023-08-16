Jaguars 2023 roster review: DE Roy Robertson-Harris

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is underway. Join us for a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

After a slow start to his tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars, defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris stepped up his game in 2022.

The imposing 6’5, 290-pound veteran defensive end (with a big personality to match) recorded career highs in tackles, quarterback hits, tackles for loss, and pass deflections. He also tied his career-best sack total with three.

It was enough that the Jaguars decided to keep Robertson-Harris with a three-year extension.

The former Chicago Bears defensive lineman has found a home in Duval and doesn’t appear to be going anywhere any time soon.

Contract (2023): $1,200,000 base salary, $3,833,334 prorated signing bonus, $400,000 roster bonus, $400,000 workout bonus, $5,833,334 cap hit.

Acquired: The Jaguars signed Robertson-Harris as a veteran free agent on March 17, 2021.

PFF grades:

63.9 (2022)

53.0 (2021)

67.0 (2020 – CHI)

68.3 (2019 – CHI)

72.3 (2018 – CHI)

58.4 (2017 – CHI)

Highlight:

One of the unsung heroes of the #Jaguars run defense: Roy Robertson-Harris pic.twitter.com/YWdXRVoZD5 — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) September 28, 2022

Quote: “Ain’t no more coming to Jacksonville getting easy dubs. We’re going to play ’til the end and you’re going to have to fight us.” – Robertson-Harris

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire