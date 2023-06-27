Jaguars 2023 roster review: RB Snoop Conner
The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.
Snoop Conner faces an uphill climb in 2023.
After getting picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars late in the 2022 NFL draft, it seemed his chances of becoming a contributor skyrocketed when James Robinson was traded to the New York Jets. Instead, snaps were split between Travis Etienne Jr. and newcomer JaMycal Hasty.
While a year’s worth of growth set up Conner to pass Hasty on the depth chart, the additions of Tank Bigsby and D’Ernest Johnson may present issues for the second-year back. He’ll need to show plenty of development in training camp to prove he still has a future in Jacksonville.
Contract (2023): $870,000 base salary, $81,566 prorated signing bonus, $951,566 million cap hit.
Acquired: Jaguars drafted Conner with the No. 154 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft.
75.0 (2022)
Statistics:
42 rushing yards, one touchdown (2022)
Highlight:
Snoop Conner is in. @Jaguars are rolling 💪
📺: #JAXvsHOU on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/MP9EUziAkY pic.twitter.com/zX7xptkbQ5
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023
Quote: “My main game is probably as a one-cut running back and try to run north and south. I ain’t no guy that’s going to try to dance around you. I’m trying to score touchdowns, ain’t trying to dance.” – Conner
