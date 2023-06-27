Jaguars 2023 roster review: RB JaMycal Hasty
The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.
When JaMycal Hasty was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars just before the start of the 2022 regular season, he joined a roster that already had a duo of running backs in James Robinson and Travis Etienne Jr.
It seemed Hasty would battle fifth-round rookie Snoop Conner for the third spot on the depth chart.
But by the end of October, Hasty was the Jaguars’ No. 2 back following a trade that sent Robinson to the New York Jets. While Hasty’s performance was enough to earn him a two-year contract extension in Jacksonville, his spot on the team is far from secure after the Jaguars added D’Ernest Johnson and Tank Bigsby in the offseason.
Contract (2023): $1.08 million base salary, $150,000 prorated signing bonus, $50,000 per game bonus, $50,000 workout bonus, $1.33 million cap hit.
Acquired: Jaguars claimed Hasty off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 31, 2022.
72.8 (2022)
61.6 (2021 – SF)
58.9 (2020 – SF)
Statistics:
194 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 20 receptions, 126 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown (2022)
68 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 23 receptions, 157 receiving yards (2021)
148 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, seven receptions, 33 receiving yards (2020)
Highlight:
.@TrevorLawrencee delivers a strike to JaMycal Hasty! @Jaguars take the lead.
📺: #BALvsJAX on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/2Ee22k7O7c pic.twitter.com/tEndxVhTJ9
— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022
Quote: “I think he’s earned the trust of a lot of guys; coaches, players, everything. Our confidence in him has grown, I think his confidence in his own understanding of the system has probably grown.” – Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor on Hasty
