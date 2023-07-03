Jaguars 2023 roster review: RB Qadree Ollison

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

Four years ago, it seemed the Atlanta Falcons stumbled upon a hidden gem in fifth-round running back Qadree Ollison. The then-rookie played in just six games and never had more than eight rushing attempts, but maximized his opportunities by scoring a touchdown in four of those appearances.

That momentum didn’t carry into future seasons in Atlanta, though. He touched the ball just once in 2020, scored a touchdown in 2021, and was cut by the team at the end of preseason in 2022. After spending most of last season on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad, Ollison was scooped up by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year.

Finding a role with the Jaguars will likely prove to be tough, though.

Shortly after Jacksonville added Ollison to the backfield, the team signed D’Ernest Johnson in free agency and Tank Bigsby in the 2023 NFL draft.

Contract (2023): $1.08 million base salary, $940,000 cap hit.

Acquired: Jaguars signed Ollison as a free agent on Feb. 14, 2023.

PFF grades:

60.0 (2022 – DAL)

56.6 (2021 – ATL)

37.5 (2020 – ATL)

55.6 (2019 – ATL)

Statistics:

Zero touches (2022)

105 rushing yards, one touchdown, four receptions, 12 receiving yards (2021)

Three rushing yards (2020)

50 rushing yards, four touchdowns, one reception, seven receiving yards (2019)

Highlight:

Qadree Ollison makes things interesting in ATL. Saints need a win and an SF loss to make the playoffs. 📺: #NOvsATL on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/TEcSufR90U — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022

Quote: “You know, I’ve always been a bigger, stronger guy and having that quickness to add to that is something I worked on, for sure.” – Ollison

More Jaguars!

