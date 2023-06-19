Jaguars 2023 roster review: S Rayshawn Jenkins
The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t have a lockdown secondary in 2023, but their defensive backs were opportunistic. None moreso than veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins.
The former Los Angeles Chargers safety made little impact in his first season with the Jaguars, recording zero interceptions, forced fumbles, or sacks. That changed in 2023 when he set career-bests in every major defensive statistical category.
While his coverage was hit-and-miss and his tackling was poor (his 24 missed tackles were second most in the NFL), Jenkins provided leadership, stability, and a fair share of big plays for the Jaguars in 2023.
Contract (2023): $1.080 million base salary; $2 million prorated signing bonus, $500,000 roster bonus, $500,000 workout bonus, $1 million Pro Bowl incentive; $5.364 million cap hit (2023). Due to become free agent in 2025.
Acquired: Jaguars signed Jenkins in free agency on March 17, 2021.
57.3 (2022)
56.9 (2021)
68.9 (2020 – LAC)
63.1 (2019 – LAC)
70.5 (2018 – LAC)
75.8 (2017 – LAC)
Statistics:
3 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 1 sack, 116 tackles (2022)
Highlight:
MADNESS IN JACKSONVILLE. WALKOFF PICK-6 FOR THE @JAGUARS. #DALvsJAX pic.twitter.com/ZQrhOLRuIW
— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
Quote: “He’s one of those guys that you lean on, from my standpoint. You ask a lot of those guys because they’re starters and they’re valuable to your team. He’s done a nice job.” – Doug Pederson on Jenkins
