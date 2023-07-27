Jaguars 2023 roster review: OT Josh Wells

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is underway. Join us for a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

Nearly a decade ago, undrafted rookie Josh Wells earned a spot on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster. Nine years later, the offensive tackle is back where his career began.

After spending the first five years of his career in Jacksonville, Wells joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 after getting cut by the Jaguars.

Now he’s back with 95 career games and 24 starts under his belt.

With Cam Robinson set to miss the first four games of the year due to a suspension, Wells’ experience and consistency could prove useful to the Jaguars.

Contract (2023): $1,165,000 base salary, $50,000 signing bonus, $102,500 roster bonus, $1,092,500 cap hit.

Acquired: The Jaguars signed Wells as a free agent on April 4, 2023.

PFF grades:

66.5 (2022 – TB)

64.6 (2021 – TB)

65.1 (2020 – TB)

39.0 (2019 – TB)

62.1 (2018 – JAX)

65.5 (2017 – JAX)

67.2 (2016 – JAX)

69.1 (2014 – JAX)

Highlight:

Not much good on Sunday in SF, but this was great. Shaq Mason with a great tandem block w/ Josh Wells attacking the outside hip, good initial punch from Hainsey, Leverett with a nice pull, Ko Kieft gets through and seals the LB. Awesome job! More of this please! #Bucsfilm2022wk14 pic.twitter.com/ChUligyxdd — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) December 15, 2022

Quote: “This is a huge blessing for me, and for my family. I’m at my house, the city I love, the city I played in for a while, the city where I’m raising my family. There are all those emotions, all positive. It’s definitely a lot to take to in.” – Wells

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire