Jaguars 2023 roster review: OLB Josh Allen

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a precarious position with outside linebacker Josh Allen.

On one hand, the former top 10 draft pick has developed into a leader for the team’s defense and consistently leads the team in quarterback pressures. On the other hand, he hasn’t eclipsed eight sacks in any season since bursting on to the scene with 10.5 as a rookie.

While 27.5 sacks through four years was enough to warrant the Jaguars picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, his production hasn’t yet been enough for Jacksonville to feel comfortable dishing out a huge extension.

With his contract set to expire in March 2024, his performance will be under the microscope this season and the Jaguars will have a tough decision to make soon.

Contract (2023): $10.892 million base salary, $10.892 million cap hit.

Acquired: Jaguars drafted Allen with the seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

PFF grades:

82.9 (2022)

78.5 (2021)

69.6 (2020)

68.4 (2019)

Statistics:

Seven sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 57 tackles (2022)

7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, 71 tackles (2021)

2.5 sacks, 13 tackles (2020)

10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 44 tackles (2019)

Highlight:

The play that sent the @Jaguars to the playoffs 👏 pic.twitter.com/GyBkkzIP5j — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

Quote: “I really wanted to focus on myself, prioritize myself this offseason. I can really just focus on myself and not really be a part of a team. Obviously, I want to be here and be part of my guys, but it’s always that individual growth that I need to take and I feel I can do better outside of here.” – Allen

