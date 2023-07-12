Jaguars 2023 roster review: OLB DJ Coleman

The brunt of the offseason is in the books and training camp is still off on the horizon. Join us in the NFL’s dead zone with a player-by-player review of the Jaguars roster ahead of the 2023 season.

DJ Coleman accomplished just about all he could at Jacksonville State, racking up 18 sacks, 30.5 tackles for loss, and back-to-back First Team All-OVC honors. Then he proved he wasn’t just a big fish in a small pond.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After transferring to Missouri, Coleman proved he could produce in the SEC, finishing with 5.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in his only season with the Tigers. Only two players in the conference forced more fumbles than Coleman in 2022.

While that production didn’t earn Coleman a spot in the 2023 NFL draft, it was enough to interest the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After few moves were made to upgrade the team’s pass rush in the 2023 offseason, Coleman is set to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Contract (2023): $750,000 base salary, $8,333 prorated signing bonus, $758,333 cap hit.

Acquired: Jaguars signed Coleman as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2023.

Advertisement

PFF grades:

77.0 (2022 – Missouri)

68.7 (2021 – Jacksonville State)

80.3 (2020 – Jacksonville State)

75.7 (2019 – Jacksonville State)

Statistics:

5.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 38 tackles (2022)

Three sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, 55 tackles (2021)

Nine sacks, 12 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 54 tackles (2020)

Five sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 59 tackles (2019)

One sack, 2.5 tackles for loss, 11 tackles (2018)

Highlight:

Jacksonville State edge rusher DJ Coleman has the size and twitch you look for in an NFL prospect. Lined up against the RT he uses a rip to collapse the pocket and cause a sack. pic.twitter.com/i53awS6w5i — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) June 24, 2021

Quote: “At the six technique at [Jacksonville State], we played it totally different. [Missouri defensive line coach Kevin Peoples] showed me, basically, how to do it the way NFL D-Ends do it.” – Coleman

More Jaguars!

Jaguars 2023 roster review: OLB Willie Taylor III

Jaguars 2023 roster review: DT DaVon Hamilton

One Amazon Prime Day deal for fans of each NFL team in 2023

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire